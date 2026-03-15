Ukraine reportedly strikes oil hub in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on March 15, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Located near the Black Sea, the facility serves as one of the largest oil logistics hubs in southern Russia. The site forms part of a major oil hub that includes a large oil depot and terminal used to handle Russian fuel and petroleum products.

Photos and videos posted by residents on social media appear to show large flames emanating from the direction of the pumping station.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused or on what the reported attack targeted.

The strikes comes just three days days after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) targeted the same facility's infrastructure, causing a large fire at the facility, a source told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

The reported attack comes as Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Just one day prior, Kyiv struck another oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai region, hitting the Afipsky Oil Refinery and sparking another large fire, Ukraine's General Staff said.



