Zelensky discusses Moscow's intentions, peace efforts in 'positive' call with US envoys

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a "very positive" phone call with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on June 8.

Zelensky thanked the two officials for their willingness to intensify diplomatic efforts in the coming weeks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We understand how much of the world's attention is focused on the situation around Iran," Zelensky said. "But our shared goal of peace in Europe remains on the agenda."

The Ukrainian president said the discussion focused on prospects ahead of the upcoming G7 summit and other international events scheduled for June.

Zelensky also briefed the U.S. envoys on Ukraine's assessment of Russia's intentions and Moscow's current position regarding the war.

Ukraine maintains that freezing the front line is the most realistic basis for a ceasefire at this stage. Russia continues to insist that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Ukraine-controlled parts of Donbas as a precondition for any agreement — a demand Kyiv has rejected.

"I am grateful for the words of respect for Ukrainians and the positive assessment of Ukraine's positions," Zelensky said. "Thank you, America."

Trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. have essentially been on hold since February, due to the ongoing war between Washington and Tehran.

Kushner and Witkoff have flown to Moscow several times and met Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Jan. 22 visit. The envoys previously met Ukrainian officials but have not yet travelled to Kyiv.

In an open letter published June 4, Zelensky proposed a face-to-face meeting to discuss ending more than four years of full-scale war. The letter marked the first direct public outreach by the Zelensky to Putin since 2022.

Putin rejected the proposal at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, saying he "sees no point in meeting with Zelensky."