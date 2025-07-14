Become a member
Denmark to provide European-produced satellite communication services to Ukraine's military

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A ground network of satellites at the headquarters of Eutelsat Madeira Unipessoal Lda in Canial, Madeira, Portugal, on March 8, 2025. Europe's race for an alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink are driving stunning gains, lifting shares by about 400% and pushing its bonds well above face value. (Zed Jameson / Bloomberg via Getty Images) 

Denmark will provide Ukraine's military with European-made satellite communication services as Kyiv continues to fend off Russia's war, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on July 14.

The Danish military aid will provide Ukraine with receiver terminals, providing access to satellite-based communications amid Russia's war, the announcement said.

"Denmark has now contributed to strengthening Ukraine's satellite-based communications in their defense against Russia. There is a very large potential in space-based solutions that can contribute to both Ukrainian, Danish, and European defense," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Ukraine's military relies on satellite communications, namely provided by U.S. billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink service.

Amid Musk's criticism of aid for Ukraine, fears that Kyiv could lose Starlink access arose. Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that the U.S. had threatened to cut off service if Kyiv did not sign a deal on critical natural resources. Musk has denied these claims.

Poland currently finances half of Ukraine's total 42,000 Starlink terminals, at a cost of about $50 million per year, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. Germany also reportedly finances Ukraine's access to satellite internet operated by the French company Eutelsat.

Sikorski in March said Poland will look for alternative suppliers if SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable provider of Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine.

Denmark is the first of Ukraine's allies to finance satellite communication services through the EU's European Defense Agency.

Copenhagen and Kyiv have cooperated closely to fend off Russian agression, signing a landmark agreement on July 4 that allows Ukrainian defense firms to open production facilities in Denmark.

UkraineDenmarkTelecommunicationsMilitary aidWar
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

