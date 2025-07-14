Denmark to provide European-produced satellite communication services to Ukraine's military

Denmark will provide Ukraine's military with European-made satellite communication services as Kyiv continues to fend off Russia's war, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on July 14.

The Danish military aid will provide Ukraine with receiver terminals, providing access to satellite-based communications amid Russia's war, the announcement said.

"Denmark has now contributed to strengthening Ukraine's satellite-based communications in their defense against Russia. There is a very large potential in space-based solutions that can contribute to both Ukrainian, Danish, and European defense," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Ukraine's military relies on satellite communications, namely provided by U.S. billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink service.

Amid Musk's criticism of aid for Ukraine, fears that Kyiv could lose Starlink access arose. Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that the U.S. had threatened to cut off service if Kyiv did not sign a deal on critical natural resources. Musk has denied these claims.

Poland currently finances half of Ukraine's total 42,000 Starlink terminals, at a cost of about $50 million per year, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. Germany also reportedly finances Ukraine's access to satellite internet operated by the French company Eutelsat.

Sikorski in March said Poland will look for alternative suppliers if SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable provider of Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine.

Denmark is the first of Ukraine's allies to finance satellite communication services through the EU's European Defense Agency.

Copenhagen and Kyiv have cooperated closely to fend off Russian agression, signing a landmark agreement on July 4 that allows Ukrainian defense firms to open production facilities in Denmark.

