The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Starlink, Elon Musk, Ukraine, War, United States, Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, Russia, US aid
Edit post

Poland will seek alternatives if Musk cuts Ukraine's Starlink access, Sikorski says

by Kateryna Denisova March 9, 2025 5:43 PM 2 min read
Poland's Minister of Foreign affairs Radoslaw Sikorski speaks during a press conference with his counterpart, South Korea's Foreign Affairs Minister Cho Tae-Yul in Warsaw, Poland on March 5, 2025. (NurPhoto/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland will look for alternative suppliers if SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable provider of Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on March 9 in response to tech billionaire Elon Musk's remarks.

Warsaw helps Ukraine maintain its Starlink access, having provided half of the total of the country's 42,000 terminals. Starlink has played a crucial role in securing communications in wartime Ukraine.

Earlier on March 9, Musk claimed that the entire front line in Ukraine would collapse if he shut off Starlink services.

Sikorski said that Starlink services for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitization Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year.

"The ethics of threatening the victim of aggression apart, if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider we will be forced to look for other suppliers," he wrote on X.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said on March 5 that cutting Starlink access for Ukraine would lead to an international crisis between Poland and the U.S. If Musk cuts off Ukraine's Starlink access, Gawkowski said, he would be effectively terminating a corporate contract with a European Union nation.

The U.S. has threatened to cut off Ukraine’s access to Starlink if Kyiv doesn’t agree to a critical minerals deal, Reuters wrote in late February, citing sources. Musk denied these reports back then.

The planned signing of the agreement was disrupted after a clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. In early March, Washington halted U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine in an attempt to push Kyiv to peace talks with Moscow.

As concerns about Starlink's availability have grown, Ukrainian officials said Kyiv was working on alternatives to the U.S. service. French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications is in talks with the EU to possibly replace Starlink in Ukraine.

Musk, who Trump has tasked with eliminating "fraud" and "waste" from the government budget, has called for shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), an organization that provides vital humanitarian aid to Ukraine. He has also amplified Russian disinformation and mocked Zelensky for calling Ukraine an independent country.

‘We will adapt’ — Ukraine’s soldiers say after US intel cut
Days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause in sharing U.S. intelligence, the Ukrainian military has reported little effect from that decision on the front. The pause is likely to have a higher toll on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, experts and military officials say. The U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

6:08 PM
Video

British MP: ‘Trump could be a Russian asset.’

Earlier this week, British lawmaker Graham Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades. In this interview Stuart explains what prompted him to make such an extraordinary public statement, and what it means both for the future of Ukraine, and the continent as a whole.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.