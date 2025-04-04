The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Germany finances Ukraine's use of Starlink alternative Eutelsat, Reuters reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 4, 2025 7:45 PM 2 min read
The Starlink logo displayed on a laptop screen and the Eutelsat logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo on March 21, 2025. (Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Germany is financing Ukraine's access to a satellite internet network operated by French company Eutelsat, Reuters reported on April 4, citing Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke.

The service serves as an alternative to tech billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink, which has played a key role in Ukraine's battlefield communications.

Eutelsat has been providing high-speed satellite internet services in Ukraine through a German distributor for about a year, with funding from the German government.

Ukraine currently has fewer than 1,000 terminals connecting to Eutelsat's network, but Berneke said the company aims to increase this to between 5,000 and 10,000 "relatively fast."

A Eutelsat spokesperson, Joanna Darlington, said discussions are ongoing regarding further funding from Germany and the EU.

Starlink, which provides service to over 50,000 Ukrainian military, medical, and civilian users, has faced uncertainty over continued access.

Concerns have grown after Reuters reported in February that the U.S. threatened to cut the service unless Kyiv agreed to a critical minerals deal.

Tech billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied these claims, and on March 9, claimed that cutting Ukraine off from Starlink would cause the country's entire front line to collapse.

The dispute escalated after a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28, which led to a temporary halt in U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing as Washington sought to push Kyiv toward peace talks with Moscow.

Eutelsat's OneWeb network operates using a dual-constellation approach, combining low Earth orbit and geostationary satellites.

The system could provide essential connectivity for Ukraine's military, including for drone operations. Bloomberg reported on March 6 that Eutelsat is in advanced talks with the EU to potentially replace Starlink in Ukraine.

‘It would be foolish not to admire Putin’ — Elon Musk’s father Errol swoons over Russian President
In an interview with BBC Russia, Errol Musk said Vladimir Putin says “logical things.”
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

6:50 AM

Danish PM decries US threats to annex Greenland.

"This is not only about Greenland or Denmark... This is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over the generations," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on April 3.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.