Denmark unveils new aid for Ukraine worth almost $1 billion

The Danish government approved its 25th package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 6.7 billion Danish kroner ($970 million), which will provide support to Ukraine from 2025 until 2027, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on April 3.

The package, funded through the Danish Ukraine Fund, includes air defense equipment, artillery, and financial assistance to the Ukrainian Air Force.

"The security situation is evolving rapidly. Therefore, Denmark must continue its massive support to Ukraine. From the start of the war, Denmark has been among the countries leading the way in donations," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

"With the 25th donation package, we emphasize our support for Ukraine in both the short and long term," Poulsen added.

The assistance program includes the allocation of 1.4 billion Danish kroner ($203 million) until 2027 for the purchase of artillery and ammunition in cooperation with allies. Additional funds are allocated for air defenses, the drone coalition, and the IT coalition.

Denmark will also invest 2 billion Danish kroner ($290 million) in Ukraine's defense industry, according to the statement.

"The Danish model has shown that there is a Ukrainian capacity to produce and deliver equipment for the Ukrainian fight for freedom. Denmark must continue to invest in this, and I hope that other countries will follow our example to an even greater extent," Poulsen said

At the end of September 2024, Denmark announced it would invest 4.2 billion Danish kroner ($630 million) in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Copenhagen pioneered the so-called Danish model of purchasing weapons for Ukraine directly from Ukrainian producers. In January, Denmark reserved 135 million euros ($139 million) for further purchases under the Danish model this year.