Minister: Denmark first to buy military aid for Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturer

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Denmark has become the first country to buy weapons and equipment for Ukraine's Armed Forces from a domestic manufacturer as part of a military aid package, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin announced on April 18.

The Danish Defense Ministry announced on April 16 a new 2.2 billion kroner ($313 million) military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes 200 million Danish kroner ($28.5 million) earmarked for purchases from Ukraine's defense industry.

"This is the first and so far unprecedented decision to purchase military products from Ukrainian manufacturers at the expense of another country," the Strategic Industries Ministry said in a statement.

"This decision is extremely important for both the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian economy. The production capability of our defense industry far exceeds the purchasing power of the state budget."

According to Kamyshin, Ukraine's defense industry has a capacity worth around $20 billion, but the state only has a budget of $6 billion to purchase weapons and equipment.

Ukraine aims for foreign partners to invest around $10 billion into producing Ukrainian weapons in 2024 as part of a new campaign called Zbroyari: Manufacturing Freedom, Kamyshin said.

Denmark is the first country to donate to the campaign, opening "the way for other countries," Kamyshin said.