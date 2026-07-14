'It won't be funny at all' — Ukrainians react to Fedorov's possible exit as defense minister after just 6 months

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's defense minister, attends a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 14, 2026. (Andrii Nesterenko / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The prospect of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov being replaced after just six months in office has prompted a largely critical reaction from lawmakers, public figures, and Kyiv residents, while opposition lawmakers and political analysts have suggested that tensions with parliament and President Volodymyr Zelensky may be driving his possible removal.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko's unexpected resignation has paved the way for a broader cabinet reshuffle, and Fedorov could be among those affected by the overhaul, a senior Ukrainian official familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent. If removed, he would become the second consecutive defense minister to leave the post after about six months, following his predecessor, Denys Shmyhal.

"If the same thing happens again with Mykhailo Fedorov, it won't be funny at all," lawmaker Inna Sovsun said on Facebook.

"All key priorities will be scrapped, and the military will once again be told: 'Forget everything Fedorov offered you. Now the new minister will get up to speed and propose new, fair solutions for the military. This time, for sure,'" Sovsun added.

Fedorov had the second-highest net trust rating among political figures included in a June poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, with 50% of respondents saying they trusted him and 21% saying they did not. During his short term, he has introduced a series of changes, including a controversial military reform, new systems to measure unit effectiveness, such as Mission Control, and a private air defense initiative, among other innovations.

The minister also played a key role in negotiations that led to the Russian army losing access to Starlink, helping Ukrainian forces regain the initiative on the battlefield.

"(Weapons manufacturers) feel they are being sidelined, blame Fedorov for it, and are trying to force him out."

Several public figures have voiced support for Fedorov, including Oleksandr Yarmak, a Ukrainian rapper and serviceman with the 412th Nemesis Brigade, and Andriy Khlyvnyuk, frontman of the iconic Ukrainian band BoomBox and a corporal in the Khyzhak volunteer unit of Ukraine's Patrol Police.

On the streets of Kyiv, reactions to the potential government changes were mixed. While some passersby said they were not following political developments closely, others voiced support for the current minister.

"(Fedorov) is currently the only person with the necessary technical expertise. At the moment, his performance is among the very best," Kyiv resident Andrii Vaskiv told the Kyiv Independent, adding that he does not believe the minister will ultimately be dismissed.

Oleksandra, 17, a recent school graduate, said she does not follow politics closely but believes the government changes are coming at the wrong time.

"Is it really necessary right now? If we make changes now, there will be a new person in charge, and it will take time for everything to settle and for people to adapt," she said.

Another Kyiv resident, 35-year-old Angelica, also voiced support for Fedorov, saying that Ukraine's government needs "young faces."

Yet an opposition lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Kyiv Independent that tensions between Fedorov and parliament have grown, partly due to the defense minister's limited communication with MPs. Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko made a similar point.

"Some members of the president's team, particularly within the Servant of the People faction, are pushing to remove Fedorov," Fesenko said, adding that the effort may also be linked to internal divisions within Ukraine's defense industry, particularly the drone sector.

"(Weapons manufacturers) feel they are being sidelined, blame Fedorov for it, and are trying to force him out," the analyst added.

News of potential changes at the Defense Ministry also came alongside a Facebook post by Fedorov's adviser, Serhii Beskrestnov, a military expert and head of the nongovernmental organization Center for Radio Technologies, in which he hinted at the existence of corruption schemes. But he did not specify which area he was referring to.

"When you dismantle any corruption scheme, there's always a 'name' behind it. It is that 'name' that loses money — sometimes huge sums," Beskrestnov said. "Of course, that 'name' will do everything possible to avoid losses and eliminate the cause."

President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Teresa Suarez / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Another Fedorov adviser, Ukrainian influencer and fundraiser Serhii Sternenko, also claimed on X that the defense minister had become the target of "information attacks" on Telegram after taking on alleged corrupt practices within the Defense Ministry.

Lawmakers who spoke with the Kyiv Independent said that speculation over Fedorov's possible removal could also reflect growing tensions between the defense minister and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Attempts to sideline capable people around Zelensky reflect a weakness on his part," Volodymyr Ariev, a lawmaker from the opposition European Solidarity party, said. "They suggest he is uncomfortable surrounding himself with strong, effective figures."

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, a lawmaker from the Holos party, said Fedorov's public profile may lead Zelensky to view him as a potential rival, given his record as digital transformation minister, a role in which he oversaw the creation of Diia, Ukraine's state services app, and his current efforts to introduce new technologies at the Defense Ministry, including efforts to expand drone capabilities.

"As soon as someone becomes even moderately popular, Zelensky begins to see them as a potential rival. That's when tensions start to emerge," Yurchyshyn said.

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