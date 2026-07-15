Prime minister candidate Koretskyi meets Zelensky's faction, outlines his priorities

Serhii Koretskyi, who is expected to be nominated for prime minister, met with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People faction in parliament on July 15, David Arakhamia, head of the faction, said.

The meeting followed Zelensky's decision on July 12 to reshuffle the Cabinet of Ministers. The Ukrainian parliament approved Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko's dismissal on July 14. Koretsky, who is expected to replace her, is the CEO of state oil and gas company Naftogaz.

“We held a meeting of our parliamentary faction and met with Serhii Koretskyi to discuss his vision for the Cabinet of Ministers and the government's structure,” Arakhamia wrote on Telegram.

Arakhamia said that “Koretskyi has extensive experience in both the corporate and public sectors and has built a strong track record at (oil company) Ukrnafta and Naftogaz.”

He added that, during the last heating season, natural gas was the only energy source that continued to be supplied reliably to consumers despite Russian attacks on gas production and storage facilities.

“We believe this experience will be invaluable, especially now as Ukraine prepares for what could be the most difficult winter in its history,” Arakhamia said. “Koretskyi said the government's top priorities would be (social) support for the public, preparing for the upcoming heating season, strengthening the Defense Forces, and protecting critical infrastructure.”