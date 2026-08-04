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US stocks of ATACMS, Precision Strike missiles at rock bottom after 'virtually all' used in Iran war, Reuters reports

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by Francis Farrell
US stocks of ATACMS, Precision Strike missiles at rock bottom after 'virtually all' used in Iran war, Reuters reports
An Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea on Oct. 5, 2022, at an undisclosed location. Photo for illustrative purposes. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)

Stocks of key surface-to-surface high precision missiles in the U.S. Army — including the ATACMS missile fielded by Ukraine — have been badly depleted by the Trump administration's war against Iran this year, Reuters reported on Aug. 4, citing three sources familiar with the data.

The report comes as shortages of key U.S.-made weapons systems, especially the Patriot interceptor missile, have come to impact Ukraine's own war effort.

Reuters' sources, while not disclosing the exact numbers of each missile type remaining in the Army's stocks, said that the dramatic depletion may result in riskier bomber missions needed to strike targets that would otherwise be hit from a safe distance.

The Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and new-generation Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) are the Army's main high-precision surface-to-surface strike assets, with the latter reaching a stated range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).

Both missiles use the mobile M142 HIMARS and tracked M270 launchers.

After long campaigning from Kyiv, the first ATACMS missiles were delivered by the Biden administration to Ukraine in autumn 2023, after the much-awaited southern counteroffensive had already decisively faltered.

Kyiv later received more missiles, and in the final weeks of President Joe Biden's tenure, the permission to use them on Russian territory.

In 2026, ATACMS has been used by Ukrainian forces only a handful of times, with Kyiv's own stocks of the weapon understood to be severely depleted.

Instead, Ukrainian forces increasingly use drones like the FP-2 for most strikes at the range covered by ATACMS, with the British-French-made Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missile also an option for high-priority targets.

The next-gen PrSM, which entered service in 2023, has not been delivered to Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who launched a large-scale military campaign against Iran alongside Israel in February, has continued to back the war despite the lack of a clear path to a strategic victory for Washington.

In a reply to Reuters, the White House denied the reports, saying that the U.S. currently has "far more munitions than anyone in the world" and "far more than we need."

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UkraineUnited StatesIranATACMSBallistic missileMissilesDonald Trump
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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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