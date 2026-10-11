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Civilians evacuated from Russian-occupied territories, including Chornobyl disaster responder

2 min read
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by Tamara Nowakowsky
Ambulances used to transport Ukrainian evacuees from Russian-occupied territories.
Ambulances used to transport Ukrainian evacuees from Russian-occupied territories, announced on Oct. 10, 2026. (Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)

Sixteen Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from Russian-occupied territories to government-controlled Ukraine, Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced on Oct. 10.

The evacuees crossed through the Novi Yarylovychi checkpoint on Ukraine's border with Belarus, Lubinets said, describing the complicated arrangements required to help people leave Russian-occupied areas.

Among those returned was an elderly man with a disability who helped respond to the 1986 Chornobyl nuclear disaster. He had been living with his wife in occupied Luhansk Oblast, where the couple struggled to leave because of her deteriorating health.

The woman had suffered a severe stroke in April and required constant care, and her husband also needed medical treatment and could no longer care for her, Lubinets said.

With their daughter was waiting in Kyiv, arrangements were being made to bring both parents to safety. Unfortunately, the woman died before the evacuation could take place, and only her husband was able to return.

"The daughter was waiting for both parents, but met only one," Lubinets said.

Another evacuee, a woman with severely limited mobility who had been living alone under occupation, required specialized transportation, medical assistance and a carefully planned route.

Lubinets said preparations had to be carried out discreetly to avoid attracting the attention of Russian occupation authorities and putting the woman at further risk.

The return of Ukrainian citizens was organized by Ukrainian agricultural company MHP and its founder and CEO Yuriy Kosyuk, according to Lubinets.

He also thanked Charitable Foundation Caritas Ukraine, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and others, for helping those who returned to receive immediate medical care, temporary housing, financial assistance, psychological support and transportation onwards.

"Crossing the border is only the beginning of a return to a safe life," Lubinets said.

Ukraine continues to quietly coordinate evacuations from temporarily Russian-occupied territories, where residents’ quality of life is severely diminished, particularly those who are elderly, disabled or require medical treatment.

On Sept. 19, Ukraine returned 15 civilians from Russian-occupied territories, while a further 41 civilians returned through a Volyn Oblast border crossing during August and September, according to previous announcements by the ombudsman's office.

Lubinets said his office continues to process requests, assess security risks and coordinate routes for Ukrainians still seeking to leave occupied territory.

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Dmytro LubinetsHuman rightsRussian-occupied UkraineRussiaUkraine
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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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