Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russia, Peace Negotiations, War, Trade, Sanctions
Edit post

Chinese foreign minister claims China is 'force for peace,' praises Russia-China relations

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2024 11:32 AM 2 min read
BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 7: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference for domestic and foreign journalists as part of the National People's Congress and Two Sessions in Beijing, China, on March 7, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi praised the strengthening of relations between Beijing and Russia, and claimed that China is a "force for peace" and stability during a press conference on March 7.

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia.

Ukraine is keeping diplomatic channels with Beijing open, while European officials have urged Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to help end the war.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Wang said that Russia and China's "mutual political trust continues to deepen" and noted that bilateral trade reached a record $240 billion in 2023.

"The China-Russia relationship moves ahead," Wang said, as quoted by the Guardian.

Wang claimed that China has an "objective and impartial position" on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the South China Morning Post.

Wang also called for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. "The earlier the talks start, the sooner peace will come," Wang claimed.

Ukraine invited China in January to participate in the upcoming Global Peace Summit, aimed at building support for the Ukrainian peace formula. Switzerland has agreed to host the talks, though no date or venue has been set.

China previously participated in international talks supporting Ukraine's peace plan in August 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Beijing has not yet committed to joining the next summit in Switzerland.

Wang also alleged the U.S. had imposed an "unfathomable" level of sanctions against China.

In light of the strengthened economic and political ties between Russia and China since 2022, dozens of Chinese companies that supply the Russian military have been sanctioned by the U.S.

In February, three of China's four largest banks stopped accepting payments from sanctioned Russian financial institutions in fear of the secondary impacts of U.S. sanctions due to interaction with Russian banks and companies.

Sanctions for show: Russian oil sales to China, India single main driver of Ukraine invasion
As Western sanctions designed to cripple Russian energy exports barely slow them down, the Kremlin continues to make enough money to keep its war against Ukraine going indefinitely, just by selling oil to China and India. After pivoting away from Europe, Moscow found enthusiastic buyers in Beijing…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.