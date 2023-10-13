Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Borrell calls on China to back Ukraine's peace formula, sway Russia toward peace

by Martin Fornusek October 13, 2023 9:22 PM 1 min read
The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, at a press conference during his official visit to Beijing for the 12th Strategic Dialogue between the EU and China on Oct. 13, 2023. (Josep Borrell/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, called on China on Oct. 13 to support Ukraine's peace formula and to use its influence on Russia to end the war while on his official visit to Beijing.

"This war has to finish. And in order to finish the war, there have to be negotiations for peace," Borrell said at a joint press conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"The best way for us to take these negotiations (forward) is Ukraine's peace formula – and we count on China to support this."

The EU official voiced his appreciation that China has not provided direct military support to Russia's war against Ukraine and that Chinese representatives attended the international peace plan talks in Saudi Arabia in August.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

He also asked Beijing to sway Russia toward returning to the Black Sea grain deal, unilaterally terminated by Moscow in July.

Borrell arrived in China on Oct. 12 for the 12th Strategic Dialogue between the European Union and China. The visit is meant to "pave the way" for an EU-China summit by the end of 2023.

While China has publicly positioned itself as a neutral party in the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine and urged a peaceful solution, Beijing has backed Moscow against the West's effort to isolate Russia internationally.

The Chinese government publicly denied that it had provided military aid to the Kremlin. However, a U.S. intelligence report from July 27 suggested that China has, in fact, exported significant amounts of dual-use technologies that Moscow deploys for military purposes in Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.