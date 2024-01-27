Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Washington Post: Russia aims to create new world order via alliance with China

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2024 9:14 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) in Beijing, China, on June 8, 2018. (Greg Baker/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is attempting to deepen its economic and diplomatic ties with China and the Global South to allow it to challenge the international financial system dominated by the U.S. and to undermine the West, the Washington Post (WP) reported.

The Kremlin  convened meetings in 2022 and 2023 to find ways to dismantle the post-World War II global financial system and undermine the U.S.' power over global transactions, documents obtained by the Washington Post showed.

“One of the most important tasks is to create a new world order,” one of the documents dated April 3, 2023, reportedly said.

“Western countries led by the United States have tried to impose their own structure, based on their dominance.”

While Beijing has supported Moscow diplomatically and economically despite the West's push to isolate Russia, although it has thus far appeared to refrain from providing direct military assistance.

Another document, reportedly written by a close ally of Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev, advocated for more cooperation between China and Russia on artificial intelligence and cyber systems.

The document reportedly envisioned a new financial system and a Eurasian digital currency based on alternative payment systems between Russia and China to bypass the U.S. dominance of global financial transactions through the dollar.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Russia aimed at undermining the U.S. dominance of the global financial system, but he admitted the Kremlin wanted to create an alternative.

Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a meeting in March that Russia planned to continue its war against Ukraine for “at least five years,” Nikkei Asia reported on Dec. 28, citing its anonymous sources.

The article follows media reports suggesting that Putin may be ready for a ceasefire in case Russia keeps the territories it illegally occupies in Ukraine, while the West's strategy on supporting Ukraine is leaning towards preparing conditions for Kyiv-Moscow talks.

Putin's statement likely meant to imply that a prolonged war would benefit Russia and warn Xi not to change his pro-Russian stance, the media outlet added.

Xi traveled to Moscow on March 20 at Putin's invitation for his first state visit to Russia since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:27 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
10:47 AM

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.
9:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.