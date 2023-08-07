Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: China's role in peace talks may signal major shift

by Abbey Fenbert August 7, 2023 4:19 AM 2 min read
Li Hui, China's special envoy for Eurasian Affairs, speaking in Beijing on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China's participation in the Saudia Arabia peace talks could signal a shift in Beijing's allegiance, experts told journalists from Reuters.

Shen Dingli, an international relations scholar based in Shanghai, told Reuters that China needs to engage in international peace efforts because Russia is "bound to be defeated."

The international talks, held in Jeddah Aug. 5-6, brought together 40 countries to discuss Ukraine's path to peace. Although China refused to join a similar summit in Cophenhagen in June, Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui represented Beijing at the Jeddah talks.

Russia was not invited to participate.

The Financial Times reported that Ukrainian allies welcomed China's move, viewing it as a shift away from Moscow's interests and toward Kyiv's.  

An unnamed European official told the Financial Times that China "actively participated" in the forum and was "positive" about another meeting of its kind.

"Beijing will not want to be absent from other credible peace initiatives that are led by non-Western countries," Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington, told Reuters.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the news outlet Interfax-Ukraine that Hui's attendance in Jeddah was "a historic victory."

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
