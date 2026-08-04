Multiple fires break out across Kyiv amid Russian ballistic missile attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Multiple fires broke out across Kyiv amid Russia's ongoing ballistic missile attack on the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early on Aug. 5.

According to Klitschko, a fire broke out in a 20-story residential building in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district after it was struck by a missile. Another residential building in the district also caught fire, while fires were reported at two warehouse sites.

A warehouse was also on fire in the city's Desnianskyi district, and missile debris fell near a residential building, he said.

Klitschko also reported a large fire in the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi district outside the capital. Emergency services were responding to the affected sites.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground first heard loud explosions shortly after 12:20 a.m. local time and said multiple ballistic missiles struck the city. Explosions continued to rock the capital for about the next hour.

Over the same period, Ukraine's Air Force repeatedly warned of additional ballistic missiles heading toward Kyiv, before issuing drone alerts beginning at 1:09 a.m. local time.

"Kyiv and the region are under ballistic attack. More missiles at the city," Klitschko wrote in an earlier update. He later warned that missiles were still flying toward the capital and urged residents to remain in shelters.

The attack comes days after another large-scale Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on Aug. 1 killed at least nine people and injured more than 30 others.