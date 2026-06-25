Oil depot reportedly set ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following Ukrainian strike

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly carried out an attack on Russian oil infrastructure overnight on June 25, striking an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, officials said.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local residents purport to show flames emanating Poltavskaya oil depot in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the region.

Alexander Kharlitonov, the head of the Krasnoarmeysky district, wrote on social media the fire at the oil depot was a result of "falling drone debris."

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused.

The attack on the oil depot comes amid a wider Ukrainian drone attack on the Black Sea region, with power outages reported in occupied Crimean — located across from Krasnodar Krai to the northwest, across the Kerch Strait.

Kyiv has routinely targeted Russian oil infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai, in an effort to disrupt oil revenues that fuel Moscow's war effort.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly facilities tied to oil refining, logistics, and defense production.



