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Oil depot reportedly set ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following Ukrainian strike

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by Dmytro Basmat
Oil depot reportedly set ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following Ukrainian strike
A screenshot of a video posted to social media of a purported fire burning at the Poltavskaya oil depot in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Russia's Krasnodar Krai on June 25, 2026 following a reported Ukrainian drone strike. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly carried out an attack on Russian oil infrastructure overnight on June 25, striking an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, officials said.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local residents purport to show flames emanating Poltavskaya oil depot in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the region.

Alexander Kharlitonov, the head of the Krasnoarmeysky district, wrote on social media the fire at the oil depot was a result of "falling drone debris."

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused.

The attack on the oil depot comes amid a wider Ukrainian drone attack on the Black Sea region, with power outages reported in occupied Crimean — located across from Krasnodar Krai to the northwest, across the Kerch Strait.

Kyiv has routinely targeted Russian oil infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai, in an effort to disrupt oil revenues that fuel Moscow's war effort.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly facilities tied to oil refining, logistics, and defense production.

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Ukraine war latest: Crimea now ‘zone of constant losses’ SBU says, after strikes on Russian air defenses, military airfields


Russian oilAttacks on RussiaOilUkrainian attackDrone attackUkraineRussiaKrasnodar Krai
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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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