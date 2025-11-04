Belgian military orders to shoot down unknown drones over bases

The Belgian army has issued orders to shoot down unknown drones spotted over the country's military bases, Belga News Agency reported on Nov. 3, citing Chief of Defense Frederik Vansina.

The announcement follows three consecutive nights of suspicious drone activity over military and civilian sites in the country, including the Kleine Brogel Air Base.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said the incidents appear to be part of an espionage operation. He did not name a culprit but did not rule out a link to recent Russian intrusions in European airspace.

After the sightings, Vansina said the Belgian military would shoot down any additional drones that appear. The unmanned aircraft must be destroyed "without causing collateral damage," the defense official said during a naval ceremony in Zeebrugge on Nov. 3.

According to Belga, the Western European country's ability to detect and take down drones is currently limited.

Recent incursions of Russian drones and aircraft in Poland, the Baltics, and Romania, as well as suspicious drone activity in Denmark, Germany, Norway, and elsewhere, spurred calls for strengthening Europe's anti-drone capabilities.

The European Union unveiled a plan for a so-called "drone wall" to shield Europe's eastern flank, but the proposal has been stalled by disagreements among member states.

In parallel, NATO presents its own response to the drone incursions — the Eastern Sentry project, which aims to strengthen posture, connectivity, and flexibility along the eastern frontier.

Several NATO members called for a more forceful response to aerial incursions, including by downing aircraft and drones when necessary. So far, only Poland has shot down several Russian drones during an incursion in early September.