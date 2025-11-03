Hello, this is Jared Goyette from a sunny, brisk fall day in Kyiv on day 1,349 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

We are closely monitoring the situation in Pokrovsk, with reports of further deterioration in the city for Ukraine's embattled forces. The latest news is positive — a report from the Ukrainian military that the Russian advance north of the city has been halted — but the situation inside the city and to the south remains unclear.

Ukraine says it halted Russian push north of Pokrovsk

Ukrainian forces said on Nov. 3 that they stopped a Russian attempt to advance north of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in Donetsk Oblast, which is semi-circled by Russian forces and the site of fierce fighting.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces said in a statement that assault and special operations units blocked an effort to cut a supply route between Pokrovsk and nearby Rodynske, killing 19 Russian soldiers. The corps added that the situation in adjacent Myrnohrad — critical to the defense of Pokrovsk’s northern flank — was “tense but not critical,” and that additional Ukrainian units had reinforced the area.

At the same time, open-source outlets, such as DeepState Map, and recent media reports indicate the fight for Pokrovsk is intensifying both inside the city and on its southern flank. “On Pokrovsk’s eastern and southern perimeters, Russian forces have slowly crept forward in recent weeks, seizing roads, slowly strangling supply lines, and pressuring Ukrainian defenses,” reads a Nov. 3 report from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Trump 'not really' considering Tomahawk transfers to Ukraine, for now

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 2 that as of now, he is not planning to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

When asked by reporters if his administration is considering sending Kyiv Tomahawks, Trump responded: "No, not really… things can change but at this moment I'm not."

At least 6 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least six people have been killed and 30 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 3.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 115 out of the 138 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys launched by Russia overnight, as well as one out of the three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, according to the Air Force. As of the morning of Nov. 3, 20 drone and missile hits were recorded at 11 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in the town of Myrnohrad, while another one was killed in the Druzhkivka community. In the village of Raihorodok, a Russian strike injured one person, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks targeted 36 settlements, killing one person and injuring eight others over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 55-year-old man was killed, and four people, including an 8-year-old girl, suffered injuries in an attack against the city of Pavlohrad on Nov. 2, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

A 75-year-old man was injured in an FPV (first-person-view) drone strike against the Nikopol district on the same day. He was hospitalized.

Russian forces also attacked the regional center of Dnipro on Nov. 3, injuring a 37-year-old man, according to Haivanenko.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces carried out 87 attacks on the region, targeting 35 settlements, over the past day, the local military administration reported.

Russian strikes killed a 52-year-old man and injured five people, including two boys, aged 2 and 5, in the Trostianets community. In the Lebedyn community, two women suffered injuries.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched 769 strikes on 15 settlements in the region over the past day, injuring three people in the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, the local military administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted 13 settlements, injuring five people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,144,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,144,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 3.

The number includes 1,160 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,321 tanks (+5), 23,531 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 66,411 (+121) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,207 (+45) artillery systems, 1,534 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,235 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 77,435 (+383) drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.