Russia threatens Latvia over unfounded claims of Ukrainian drone launch plans

Russia's foreign intelligence service on May 19 threatened a military attack against Latvia after making unfounded accusations about plans for Ukrainian drone launches from Latvian territory.

The claim comes amid Moscow's increasing inability to fend off Ukrainian drone attacks, which it falsely claims are made possible by the Baltic states granting Kyiv access to their airspace.

"It would be useful to remind that the coordinates of decision-making centers on Latvian territory are well known," reads the press statement from the Russian foreign intelligence service (SVR), suggesting a willingness to launch air strikes against the Latvian government.

Latvia's "membership in NATO will not protect terrorist accomplices from fair retribution," the Russian spy agency added.

Baiba Braze, Latvia's foreign minister, already called out Russia's claims on X, writing: "Latvia does NOT provide airspace for attacks on Russia. That has been explained several times to Russian representatives."

"Russian lies are merely an extension of its broader propaganda campaign aimed at destabilizing public opinion in Latvia and the wider Baltics," said Heorhii Tykhyi, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Though the SVR's threat is more specific than anything that has come before, it is not the first time Russia has made such a threat. Russia made similar, unfounded accusations against Finland and the Baltic states in April, also threatening retaliatory action.

Drones have become an especially sensitive topic in Latvia following the crash of a Ukrainian drone into an oil facility in the east of the country on May 7, which had been diverted by Russian countermeasures. The incident contributed to Latvia's prime minister, Evika Silina, announcing her resignation the next week.

And in Estonia, a NATO fighter jet shot down a stray Ukrainian drone flying over the country on May 19 as Russia made its latest threats.

That incursion prompted Latvia and Estonia to each issue drone alerts for parts of their territory around noon, with both countries jointly tracking the incursion.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told the Kyiv Independent that these incidents highlight the need for common projects previously proposed by the Commission, such as the drone defense initiative or the air shield, which would entail mass procurement of drones and air defenses.