NATO jet downs suspected stray Ukrainian drone over Estonia in first such case

For the first time, a NATO fighter jet shot down a suspected Ukrainian drone over Estonia on May 19, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told the Delfi news outlet.

The drone, downed by a Romanian jet taking part in the Baltic air policing mission, was likely of Ukrainian origin and aimed at targets in Russia, Pevkur said.

In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Moscow of intentionally redirecting Ukrainian drones into NATO territory.

"We apologize to Estonia and all of our Baltic friends for such unintended incidents," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said.

This comes as another case of the suspected Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) crashing on the territory of the Baltic countries during aerial strikes against northwestern Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported downing over 300 Ukrainian drones overnight on May 19, including over the Yaroslavl, Moscow, and Novgorod oblasts.

Latvia and Estonia issued drone alerts for parts of their territory around noon, with both countries jointly tracking the incursion.

The drone was shot down between Vortsjarv and Poltsamaa in central Estonia before crashing in a field, Estonian authorities said. Search for the debris is underway, and no casualties were reported.

"I confirm once again that I also spoke with the Ukrainian defense minister (Mykhailo Fedorov) directly after this incident. Estonia has not granted permission to use its airspace to anyone except its allies, and the Ukrainians did not ask for such permission either," Pevkur said.

"In our contact, the Ukrainian defense minister apologized that such an incident had happened, while also expressing satisfaction that we had shot the drone down."

Latvia also said it had detected a single drone over its territory shortly before noon on May 19, issuing an air raid alert in several eastern regions.

The news comes as Russia's intelligence accused Ukraine of preparing to launch drones against Russian targets from Latvian bases, repeating unfounded claims about the Baltic countries' involvement in Ukrainian strikes.

Riga and Kyiv have flatly dismissed the allegations.

"Russia is lying about Latvia allowing any country to use Latvian airspace and territory to launch attacks against Russia or any other country," Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said.

"Russian lies are merely an extension of its broader propaganda campaign aimed at destabilizing public opinion in Latvia and the wider Baltics," said Tykhyi, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.