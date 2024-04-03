Russian attacks over past day kill 3, injure 21, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked 13 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing three people and injuring 21, including children, regional authorities said.

Russia launched a missile attack against the city of Dnipro in the afternoon on April 2, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

At least 18 people were injured, according to Lysak. Twelve of the injured, including five children, were hospitalized.

An educational institution was damaged as a result of the attack, but children were hiding in a bomb shelter when it occurred, Lysak said. According to the governor, four educational institutions in total, as well as nine apartment buildings and 25 cars, were damaged in the city.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured three residents of Mykolaivka on April 2, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russia attacked 15 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. In the afternoon of April 2, Russian forces struck the village of Novoosynove, reportedly killing a 58-year-old man on the spot.

His 11-year-old son died later in the hospital due to suffered injuries, Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The 79-year-old man was killed when Russian forces struck the village of Tokarivka on April 2, authorities said.

Four Russian Shahed-type drones were downed by air defenses over the Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy oblasts, but no casualties were reported.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under Russian attacks, but local authorities reported no deaths or injuries.