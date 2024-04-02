Russian attack kills elderly man in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the village of Tokarivka in Kherson Oblast killed a 79-year-old man in Kherson Oblast, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on April 2.

Tokarivka is located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of the city of Kherson, on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson up to the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. Russia still occupies the other side of the bank, and its army frequently carries out indiscriminate attacks on civilians across the river.

Law enforcement officers discovered the man's body on April 2, but "the time and circumstances of the death are being investigated," the Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

A Russian attack on Tokarivka in February killed a 68-year-old woman and injured her 43-year-old son.