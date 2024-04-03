Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 out of 4 Shahed drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and four Shahed attack drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported the morning of April 3.

Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted the four Russian drones.

According to the Air Force, the drones were fired from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Mobile firing groups shot down the drones over Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russian forces have launched barrages of missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent weeks. A drone attack on the city of Dnipro on April 2 injured at least 18 people, including five children.