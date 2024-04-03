Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Drones, Air Force
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 out of 4 Shahed drones launched overnight

by Abbey Fenbert April 3, 2024 7:58 AM 1 min read
A Russian attack drone downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and four Shahed attack drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported the morning of April 3.

Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted the four Russian drones.

According to the Air Force, the drones were fired from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Mobile firing groups shot down the drones over Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russian forces have launched barrages of missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent weeks. A drone attack on the city of Dnipro on April 2 injured at least 18 people, including five children.

What we know about hypersonic Zircon missiles – Russia’s latest threat
While Russian missile strikes on Kyiv have become horrifyingly routine during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the attack that occurred on March 25 was a rare event. Air raid sirens that normally give people more than enough time to grab a coat and get to the nearest shelter before missiles
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 2. At least 226 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
9:12 PM

Bloomberg: Biden calls Xi, Ukraine likely on the agenda.

A senior administration official told reporters at a briefing that Biden would reiterate "that China should use its leverage with Russia and Iran to enhance stability, both around the war in Ukraine and amid turmoil in the Middle East."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.