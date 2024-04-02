Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Missile attack, Dnipro
Russia launches missile attack against Dnipro, injuries reported

by Kateryna Hodunova April 2, 2024 5:31 PM 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia launched a missile attack against the city of Dnipro in the afternoon on April 2, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to the preliminary information cited by Lysak, five people were injured in the attack.

The air raid alert went off in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at 4:25 p.m. local time. The first explosions were reported at around 4:40 p.m. local time.

One of the educational facilities was damaged during the attack. No casualties were reported as the children were in the bomb shelter, Lysak said.

The information is still being clarified, according to Lysak.

Russia previously attacked Dnipro with drones overnight on April 2, causing two fires due to the debris falling. A two-story building and a fire unit were reportedly damaged.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
2:04 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
