Russia launches missile attack against Dnipro, injuries reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack against the city of Dnipro in the afternoon on April 2, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to the preliminary information cited by Lysak, five people were injured in the attack.

The air raid alert went off in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at 4:25 p.m. local time. The first explosions were reported at around 4:40 p.m. local time.

One of the educational facilities was damaged during the attack. No casualties were reported as the children were in the bomb shelter, Lysak said.

The information is still being clarified, according to Lysak.

Russia previously attacked Dnipro with drones overnight on April 2, causing two fires due to the debris falling. A two-story building and a fire unit were reportedly damaged.