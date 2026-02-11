'Russian army is not preparing to stop' — 3 toddlers among 9 killed in attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least nine people including three toddlers have been killed and 39 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 11.

Russia launched 129 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 112 drones. At least 15 drones made it through, striking eight locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian strike on Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Oblast, killed four people, including three toddlers aged two and one year, and injured two other people including a 35-year-old pregnant woman, the mother of the deceased toddlers, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to Syniehubov, four other civilians were injured in the Kharkiv Oblast villages of Odradne, Zolochiv, and Oskil. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged, including five houses, a car, two petrol stations, and a cafe.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian glide bomb attack on the city of Sloviansk killed three people, including a mother and her 11-year-old child, and injured 14 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. He added that two people were wounded in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack on the Seredyno-Budsk community killed a 72-year-old man, injured a girl and a boy aged 16, a man aged 19 and 50, and a 48-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported. Elsewhere in the Oblast, one person was killed, and three were injured, including a 12-year-old girl.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 33 settlements, injuring six people, over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, five people were injured in a Russian attack on Vilniansk, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Yesterday, the Russians struck a private house in Kharkiv with a drone. They killed three young children. Their father was also killed. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. The mother was hospitalized – the woman is pregnant and suffered burns.



After the overnight attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X on Feb. 11 that each Russian strike "undermines trust in everything being done diplomatically to end this war" and "proves that only strong pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine are the real key to stopping the killings."

"As long as pressure on the aggressor is insufficient and as long as security for us – for Ukraine – is not guaranteed, nothing else works. The Russian army is not preparing to stop — they are preparing to continue fighting," Zelensky said.

The attacks come as diplomatic activity intensifies around efforts to end the war, with trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia potentially resuming as early as this week.