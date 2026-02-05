Ukraine, US, Russia begin 2nd day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

The Ukrainian, U.S. and Russian delegations began the second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 5, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said.

The first day of trilateral negotiations concluded on Feb. 4. Kyiv and Moscow agreed on an upcoming prisoner of war (POW) exchange, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, calling it a "significant" result.

"We are working in the same formats as yesterday: trilateral consultations, group work, and further synchronization of positions," Umerov wrote on social media.



After a short pause in strikes on Kyiv at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, Moscow has resumed attacks aimed at knocking out the country's power grid as residents continue to contend with freezing temperatures.

Before a new meeting, Russia launched another attack on Ukraine overnight on Feb. 5. At least two people were injured in Kyiv.

While the discussion was expected to focus on the two thorniest unresolved issues — the status of the Donbas region and post-war security guarantees for Ukraine — the re-escalation of Russian strikes led many to question the Kremlin's seriousness about peace talks.

Zelensky said Ukrainian delegates will adjust their negotiating position in response to the ongoing strikes.

The U.S. side is represented by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who participated in the previous round of talks in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23-24.

The Ukrainian delegation is led by Umerov and Kyrylo Budanov, a former spy chief who now serves as Zelensky's chief of staff.