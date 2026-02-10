Russia says 'long way to go' in Ukraine peace talks as Lavrov rejects US optimism

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine remain far from finished, pushing back against recent U.S. claims of progress, in an interview with state-owned NTV aired on Feb. 10.

Lavrov warned against what he described as excessive optimism surrounding the talks, saying there was "some kind of enthusiastic perception of what is happening" that should not be embraced.

His comments contrast with remarks by U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, who has said Ukraine and Russia are "closer than ever before" to a peace deal following recent negotiations.

"Negotiations are continuing… there is still a long way to go," Lavrov said.

The minister also pushed back against a growing narrative in Russia that Trump has "put Europe in its place" and forced President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept ceasefire terms.

"All of this would be very good if we want to achieve peace, but we are not there yet," he added.

The remarks follow Lavrov's Feb. 9 interview with Russian-registered TV BRICS, in which he accused the Trump administration of abandoning alleged Russia–U.S. understandings on Ukraine.

Lavrov claimed Washington had backtracked on what he described as "Anchorage agreements" reached in 2025 that envisioned Ukraine surrendering Donbas region to Russia without fighting.

The White House has not confirmed the existence of such agreements.

Lavrov has also criticized the Trump administration for keeping in place U.S. sanctions adopted after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, arguing that they contradict Washington's declared interest in restoring cooperation with Moscow.

In the NTV interview, Lavrov reiterated familiar Kremlin talking points about Russia's foreign policy priorities, including building a "multipolar world order" and countering "neocolonial practices."

His comments come as diplomatic activity intensifies around efforts to end the war, with trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia potentially resuming as early as this week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Washington is pushing for the war to end before the start of summer and may apply pressure on the parties accordingly.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker rejected that characterization on Feb. 9, saying the United States has not set a deadline for ending the war.

Territorial issues remain the central obstacle in the negotiations.

Russia has long demanded that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donbas and has increasingly tied any future peace deal to such a move after more than a decade of fighting in the region.

Ukraine has ruled out a withdrawal, though Ukrainian officials have said alternative arrangements, including a demilitarized zone, could be considered.

The U.S. has also floated the idea of establishing a free economic zone in parts of the war-affected area.