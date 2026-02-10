KI logo
Russian strike on northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast kills 3 toddlers, 1 other

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Emergency workers respond to a Russian attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Oblast overnight on Feb. 11, 2026. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian strike on Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Oblast, killed four people, including three toddlers, and injured two others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported overnight Feb. 11.

"Two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl died as a result of an enemy strike in the city of Bohodukhiv," he said.

A 34-year-old man who was alongside the children was killed. A 35-year-old pregnant woman and a 74-year-old woman were also injured in the attack.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

Article image
Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian strikes left about 11,000 residents without electricity, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Feb. 11.

The temperature in the southern Ukrainian city is -9 degrees Celsius (15 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Feb. 9, at least six people were killed and 41 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the span of the day, local authorities reported.

On Jan. 27, a massive Russian drone attack on Odesa struck several apartment and university buildings, killing at least three people and injuring dozens of others, officials said.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Editors' Picks