11-year-old child killed alongside mother after Russia strikes Sloviansk with glide bombs

Russian forces struck the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with glide bombs on Feb. 10, killing an 11-year-old child and her mother, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack occurred in the morning, with the number of injured reaching 14 — including another Ukrainian child — by the afternoon, as first responders worked on the scene.

The attack brings the official number of children confirmed killed by Russia's war to 681, according to statistics published by the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Every day for Donetsk Oblast is a new war crime by the Russians," Filashkin wrote on Telegram. "Attacks on peaceful cities, on homes, on children are terror that has no justification."

Sloviansk, with a pre-full-scale invasion population of around 105,000, is one of the largest cities still under Ukrainian control in Donetsk Oblast.

After Russian advances in the region of 2025, the city center is now around 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the front line, bringing Sloviansk into the range both of Russian glide bombs and the occasional first-person view (FPV) drone attack.

Despite Russia's regular attacks on settlements in Donetsk Oblast, the region has become the focus of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, several rounds of which were held in Abu Dhabi in January and February 2026.

Despite failing for almost 12 years of war to conquer Donetsk Oblast — which was claimed by Russia in an illegal annexation in 2022 — Moscow continues to demand Kyiv's handing over of the remainder of the region as a starting point for a peace deal to end the war.