KI logo
War

11-year-old child killed alongside mother after Russia strikes Sloviansk with glide bombs

2 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
11-year-old child killed alongside mother after Russia strikes Sloviansk with glide bombs
The aftermath of a Russian glide bomb strike on the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)

Russian forces struck the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with glide bombs on Feb. 10, killing an 11-year-old child and her mother, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack occurred in the morning, with the number of injured reaching 14 — including another Ukrainian child — by the afternoon, as first responders worked on the scene.

The attack brings the official number of children confirmed killed by Russia's war to 681, according to statistics published by the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Every day for Donetsk Oblast is a new war crime by the Russians," Filashkin wrote on Telegram. "Attacks on peaceful cities, on homes, on children are terror that has no justification."

Become a member – go ad‑free

Sloviansk, with a pre-full-scale invasion population of around 105,000, is one of the largest cities still under Ukrainian control in Donetsk Oblast.

After Russian advances in the region of 2025, the city center is now around 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the front line, bringing Sloviansk into the range both of Russian glide bombs and the occasional first-person view (FPV) drone attack.

Despite Russia's regular attacks on settlements in Donetsk Oblast, the region has become the focus of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, several rounds of which were held in Abu Dhabi in January and February 2026.

Despite failing for almost 12 years of war to conquer Donetsk Oblast — which was claimed by Russia in an illegal annexation in 2022 — Moscow continues to demand Kyiv's handing over of the remainder of the region as a starting point for a peace deal to end the war.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

US source denies ‘forcing’ Ukraine on territory as reports tie security guarantees to Donbas ceding
As an additional incentive, the U.S. has reportedly offered Ukraine more weapons to equip its army in the post-war period.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
RussiaUkraineGlide BombUkrainian children
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 10
Tuesday, February 10
Show More

Editors' Picks