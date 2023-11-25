Ambassador: Azerbaijan delivers demining machine to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received a Revival P mechanized demining machine from Azerbaijan, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi said on Nov. 25.

The machine will help Ukrainian sappers to carry out humanitarian demining in liberated territories, according to Kanevskyi.

The vehicle is part of an aid package for Ukraine pledged by Azerbaijan during an Aug. 10 meeting between Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Bohdan Drapiatyi and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Seymour Mardaliev.

According to Drapiatyi, a work day of such a machine equals 100 days of sappers' work.

At the Aug. 10 meeting, Baku pledged that their demining experts would train Ukrainian sappers on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has also provided Ukraine with 10 shipments of humanitarian aid for the energy sector since the start of the full-scale invasion and will deliver a new batch of equipment by the end of 2023, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Oct. 9.

Around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine, and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to Ukrainian officials, nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory has been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.