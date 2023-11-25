Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ambassador: Azerbaijan delivers demining machine to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 25, 2023 3:19 PM 2 min read
The Revival P demining machine delivered to Ukraine from Azerbaijan on Nov. 25, 2023. (Vladyslav Kanevskyi/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received a Revival P mechanized demining machine from Azerbaijan, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi said on Nov. 25.

The machine will help Ukrainian sappers to carry out humanitarian demining in liberated territories, according to Kanevskyi.

The vehicle is part of an aid package for Ukraine pledged by Azerbaijan during an Aug. 10 meeting between Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Bohdan Drapiatyi and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Seymour Mardaliev.

According to Drapiatyi, a work day of such a machine equals 100 days of sappers' work.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth

At the Aug. 10 meeting, Baku pledged that their demining experts would train Ukrainian sappers on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has also provided Ukraine with 10 shipments of humanitarian aid for the energy sector since the start of the full-scale invasion and will deliver a new batch of equipment by the end of 2023, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Oct. 9.

Around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine, and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to Ukrainian officials, nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory has been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

‘Every time feels like your last’: How Ukrainian sappers work in gray zones near Russian-occupied Kreminna
Donetsk Oblast – At an unusually nice house on a street with rows of modest cottages, Ukraine’s front-line sappers spend their days indoors waiting for their daunting nightly missions– venturing out into “gray zones” laying mines sometimes as close as 100 meters from the nearest Russian trench. “Th…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:17 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 24, firing 12 times and causing at least 68 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
3:53 PM

NGO returns 3 children from Russian-occupied territory.

This time, the NGO rescued an eight-year-old boy, Yelysei, who lived with his grandmother in an occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When the boy’s grandmother died, "Russian occupation authorities immediately placed the child in an orphanage," Kuleba said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.