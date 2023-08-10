Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ambassador: Azerbaijan to train Ukrainian sappers

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 10, 2023 7:58 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian sappers carries a part of a Russian missile during a demining of a lake in Zaporizhzhia region. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Azerbaijan's demining experts will train Ukrainian sappers, the Interior Ministry reported on Aug. 10, citing Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Seymour Mardaliev.

At a meeting in Kyiv, the Mardaliev-led delegation discussed the organization of such training on the territory of Azerbaijan with Deputy Interior Minister Bohdan Drapiatyi.

"Our experience should be very interesting for you. We are talking not only about national capabilities but also about international missions in which Azerbaijan has been involved," said Mardaliev.

The Azerbaijani side also pledged a new aid package for Ukraine, which will include a mechanized demining machine. According to Drapiatyi, a work day of such a machine equals 100 days of sappers' work.

Russia's war has led to around 174,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land potentially contaminated with mines and other explosive objects, Drapiatyi said at the meeting.

Nearly 14,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian water bodies also need to be cleared, he added.

According to the Azerbaijani government, Baku has provided more than 15 million euro in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

However, Azerbaijan, which shares a border with Russia, has also maintained good relations with Moscow, having signed a political and military friendship agreement with Russia just two days before the invasion.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
