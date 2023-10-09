Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ministry: Azerbaijan to provide Ukraine with new batch of energy equipment this year

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2023 7:54 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev during their meeting in Ukraine, Oct. 9, 2023. (Source: Ukraine's Energy Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine expects a new batch of equipment for the restoration of the country's energy grid from Azerbaijan by the end of 2023, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Oct. 9.

The announcement came following a meeting between Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Azerbaijani Ambassador Seymur Mardaliyev.

"We highly value our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, and we sincerely hope that this cooperation grows stronger," Halushchenko said.

According to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry, Baku already provided Ukraine with 10 shipments of humanitarian aid for the energy sector since the start of the full-scale invasion. This included 50 reserve power stations and 45 power transformers.

During the meeting, Halushchenko reportedly thanked Mardaliyev for Azerbaijan's assistance in maintaining Ukraine's energy system throughout the previous winter.

The ministry's press statement said that the meeting of the two officials also addressed deepening cooperation in the oil and gas industry between the countries.

With winter approaching, is Ukraine’s energy system ready for renewed Russian attacks?
The specter of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system looms once again as winter rapidly approaches. Last year in early October, just as Ukraine’s heating season began, Russia launched a month-long series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia would likely escalate its attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the coming fall and winter months. On Sept. 21, Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo reported the first mass strike on the country's energy infrastructure in six months.

Moscow has attempted such a strategy already in the fall and winter of 2022-2023, causing regular blackouts amid freezing temperatures.

As of Aug. 13, the Ukrainian government said it had repaired 80% of the main power grids and high-voltage stations damaged by Russian attacks to their pre-war condition and that 62% of the planned repair work on power units had been completed at the country's thermal power stations.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal then announced ​​on Sept. 12 that over 80% of heating networks, 78% of central heating stations, and more than 80% of residential buildings, 86% of schools, kindergartens, and hospitals were ready for winter, adding that "it should be 100% in a month."

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.