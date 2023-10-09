PM Shmyhal: 6 million people threatened by mines in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, Ukrinform reported on Oct. 9.

"So far, around 250 people have been killed by landmines in Ukraine, and over 500 have been injured or maimed," the prime minister said during the opening ceremony of 15 mobile safety classes for children.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on March 1 that nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory had been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's Education Ministry announced in August that it would introduce mine safety courses for Ukrainian schoolchildren as a mandatory part of the curriculum.