7 people injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least seven people were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 7.

The strikes come amid Russia's continued missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, despite U.S.-mediated ceasefire efforts. Kyiv argues that Moscow's strikes on civilian areas show it is not serious about peace.

In Kherson Oblast, a pregnant woman and a child were wounded by Russian shelling, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The six-months-pregnant woman suffered blast and head injuries, while the boy sustained an explosive wound and a contusion.

Two more people — a 67-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman — were injured in Kharkiv Oblast, where several apartment buildings in the city of Kupiansk were also damaged, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack wounded three civilians — a 62-year-old man and two women aged 23 and 57, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The Kremlin rejected a 30-day ceasefire agreement reached by the U.S. and Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11, agreeing only to a limited truce on attacks against energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has already accused Russia of violating the energy ceasefire, while the future of the Black Sea truce remains uncertain as Moscow ties its implementation to the lifting of Western sanctions.