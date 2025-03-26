The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drone attack, Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Volodymyr Zelensky
'117 proofs in our skies' — Zelensky says overnight drone strike shows Moscow not ready for peace

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2025 1:04 PM 2 min read
A building on fire following a Russian drone attack against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on March 26, 2025. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched 117 drones against Ukraine overnight on March 26, demonstrating Moscow's intent to prolong the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

The statement comes after the U.S. brokered a ceasefire on March 25 between Ukraine and Russia on strikes against energy facilities and Black Sea naval operations.

"Last night, there were another 117 proofs in our skies of how Russia continues to drag out this war – 117 strike drones, most of them Shaheds," Zelensky said.

"A significant number were shot down by our air defenders."

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 56 drones across the country, while 48 decoys disappeared from radars without causing damage, the Air Force said.

Hits were recorded in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy oblasts.

A Russian attack on the town of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast damaged two apartment buildings, four shops, an administrative building, several cars, outbuildings, and market kiosks.

A drone attack against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetorvsk Oblast started multiple fires and damaged an administrative building, warehouses, an enterprise, and six cars.

0:00
/
The aftermath of Russian drone attacks against Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on March 26, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

At least four civilians were killed and six injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities said.

Ukraine's president called for "clear pressure and strong action from the world on Russia – more pressure, more sanctions from the United States – to stop Russian strikes."

"Launching such large-scale attacks after ceasefire negotiations is a clear signal to the whole world that Moscow is not going to pursue real peace," Zelensky said.

The president underscored that the U.S. and Ukraine agreed on a full 30-day truce on March 11 during talks in Jeddah, but Russia has rejected the proposal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin refused a broader ceasefire in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on March 18 unless the deal included conditions undermining Ukraine's defenses, including a halt on foreign military aid.

In turn, the Kremlin claimed the same day it had ordered a halt on strikes against Ukraine's energy targets. Zelensky's advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, disputed this statement, saying on March 25 that Ukrainian energy facilities have been hit at least eight times since March 18.

"And literally every night, through its attacks, Russia keeps saying 'no' to our partners’ peace proposal," Zelensky said.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

10:27 AM

Armenia's parliament passes bill on EU accession.

The Armenian parliament passed a bill "On starting the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union" in its second and final reading on March 26, the News.am news agency reported.
8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
10:27 PM

Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," said Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade.
MORE NEWS

