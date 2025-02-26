The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, War, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Russian attack, Kostiantynivka
5 killed, 11 injured in Russian airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 26, 2025 8:44 PM 1 min read
Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 25, 2025. (Ukraine's National Police / Telegram)
Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed at least five civilians and injured 11 others on Feb. 26, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

According to Ukraine's National Police, a 47-year-old woman and four men — aged 56, 57, and 75, with one more yet to be identified — were killed.

The injured include five women and six men, ranging from 33 to 83 years old.

Filashkin said Russian forces dropped three guided bombs on the city and its outskirts. The attack damaged or destroyed at least 52 civilian sites, including more than 20 residential buildings.

Kostiantynivka, located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the front-line city of Chasiv Yar, had a prewar population of around 67,000.

Russian forces have regularly targeted settlements in Donetsk Oblast with artillery and airstrikes, often resulting in civilian casualties.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
