Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 5, injure 36 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five civilians and injured 36 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 26.

Russian forces launched 177 drones from the Russian cities of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 110 drones over Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 67 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys which Russia sends alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed one civilian and injured 16 others in the Krasnotorka village in the Kramatorsk community. One person was also killed in the village of Yampil, while another was injured in the town of Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and eight other people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

On Feb. 26 morning, Russian forces also struck the village of Zelenivka with artillery, injuring a 72-year-old woman. She was hospitalized in a moderately severe condition.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a man was killed, and another was injured in a Russian attack with multiple rocket launchers against the villages of Bilyi Kolodiaz and Karaiichne.

Russia also targeted the village of Kutkivka with an FPV (first-person-view) drone, injuring a 55-year-old man. In the village of Zolochiv, two women suffered injuries as a result of glide bombs attacks, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russia carried out several strikes with drones, causing a fire in the Bucha district. Rescuers found a body while extinguishing the fire, the local military administration reported.

A woman and a man also suffered injuries in other settlements in Kyiv Oblast.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was injured in an attack against the village of Halahanivka, and another suffered injuries in an FPV strike on the village of Manukhivka, Operational Command "North" reported.

In Sumy Oblast, one civilian was injured in an FPV strike on the Bilopillia community, the local military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 57-year-old man suffered injuries in an attack on the village of Stepnohirsk. Russian troops launched a total of 499 strikes on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces hit a facility owned by DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company. The company did not specify which facility was affected. Power engineers are currently working on restoring its operation.