Russia massing troops for new assaults in Chasiv Yar, military warns

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 10, 2025 3:05 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in ruins on July 3, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russian forces are concentrating troops for fresh assaults in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, a spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, said on Feb. 10.

Chasiv Yar in Ukraine's east has been one of the focal points of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The town, located 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Kramatorsk, has been partially under Russian control since Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern Kanal neighborhood in July 2024.

"Now there is a period of accumulation and concentration (of Russian forces)... on the approaches to Chasiv Yar and regrouping in the town itself for further assault operations," Zaporozhets said on national television.

The spokesperson added that over the past week, Russian forces have avoided using armored vehicles, instead relying on quad bikes and buggies for logistical support.

A view of the streets of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, amid intense fighting as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine's east. (Interior Ministry / Facebook).

On Jan. 29, The Moscow Times reported that Chasiv Yar had fallen to Russian forces, citing five Ukrainian and European military and government sources.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia has officially confirmed the claim. Comments from Ukrainian military officials, OSINT analysts, and even Russian military bloggers indicate that intense fighting continues in the town.

The battle for Chasiv Yar has been ongoing for months, with Ukraine's forces slowing Russia's advances through brutal street-to-street combat. Despite Russian pressure, Ukrainian defenders resist, preventing a rapid breakthrough.

Ukraine ‘still fighting’ in Chasiv Yar, despite reports of Russian capture
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from a serviceman from Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade communications unit. Reports that the embattled Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar has fallen to Russian forces have been dismissed by experts and officials speaking to the Kyiv Independent, a…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
