Russia massing troops for new assaults in Chasiv Yar, military warns

Russian forces are concentrating troops for fresh assaults in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, a spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, said on Feb. 10.

Chasiv Yar in Ukraine's east has been one of the focal points of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The town, located 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Kramatorsk, has been partially under Russian control since Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern Kanal neighborhood in July 2024.

"Now there is a period of accumulation and concentration (of Russian forces)... on the approaches to Chasiv Yar and regrouping in the town itself for further assault operations," Zaporozhets said on national television.

The spokesperson added that over the past week, Russian forces have avoided using armored vehicles, instead relying on quad bikes and buggies for logistical support.

On Jan. 29, The Moscow Times reported that Chasiv Yar had fallen to Russian forces, citing five Ukrainian and European military and government sources.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia has officially confirmed the claim. Comments from Ukrainian military officials, OSINT analysts, and even Russian military bloggers indicate that intense fighting continues in the town.

The battle for Chasiv Yar has been ongoing for months, with Ukraine's forces slowing Russia's advances through brutal street-to-street combat. Despite Russian pressure, Ukrainian defenders resist, preventing a rapid breakthrough.