3 killed, 25 injured in Russian strike near Kharkiv

At least three people have been killed and 25 others injured in a Russian missile strike on a residential area in the community of Pisochyn, located just outside Kharkiv, Ukraine's National Police reported on Oct. 11.

Among those killed were a 16-year-old boy, as well as a 19-year-old woman, and a 51-year-old woman, authorities said, in a strike that landed near a grocery store as well as several residential buildings.

The injured victims, which included two girls aged 13 and 9, suffered a multitude of injuries and are receiving medical care. The extent of the injuries sustained was not immediately disclosed.

The attack comes amid a deadly day in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. Earlier in the day on Oct. 11, two glide bombs struck the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city, killing one and injuring at least eight others.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said "this week alone, the Russians have launched around 1,450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles of various types and over 1,640 attack drones, around 60% of which are jet-powered."

Russia regularly conducts fatal strikes on civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war. Kharkiv also serves as a regular target of given its proximity to the front line.