11 reported injured in southern Russia as separate drone strike hits oil refinery

Eleven people were injured in an overnight attack in Russia's Republic of Adygea, while a separate drone strike sparked a fire at an oil refinery in neighboring Krasnodar Krai, local authorities and media reported Jan. 21.

Adygea Governor Murat Kumpilov said a residential building in the Takhtamukaysky District was damaged after a drone was detected in the area. He said 11 people, including two children, were injured.

Kumpilov reported that the attack sparked a fire at an apartment building and a nearby parking lot in the village of Novaya Adygea, prompting an emergency response.

Russian state media outlets TASS and RIA Novosti claimed that the fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone strike on the residential building. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the incident.

However, independent Russian outlet ASTRA reported that the damage was caused by a Russian air defense missile, citing eyewitness video, accounts from residents, and open source intelligence analysis. ASTRA said debris consistent with an air defense interceptor was visible at the site.

The incident occurred amid reports of drone activity and air defense operations in the area. Responsibility for the damage has not been independently confirmed.

Separately, in neighboring Krasnodar Krai, drones struck the Afipsky oil refinery overnight, sparking a fire at the facility, Russian media and local authorities reported.

Regional officials said drone fragments fell onto the refinery's grounds, igniting the blaze. The regional operations headquarters said there were no casualties and no damage to critical infrastructure, adding that the fire was quickly extinguished.

The Afipsky refinery—one of the largest in southern Russia—has been targeted repeatedly in previous drone attacks, including strikes reported last September and November that caused fires at the facility.

While Kyiv has not commented on either attack, Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones and targeting Russian oil and gas infrastructure — a key source of revenue supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.