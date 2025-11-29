0 out of 25,000

War

2 min read
by Dmytro Basmat
Ukraine reportedly strikes Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
The Afipskyi oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. (Wikipedia)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck one of southern Russia's largest oil refineries overnight on Nov. 29, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local resident purport to show a large fire emanating from the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

A purported video of a strike on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on Nov. 29, 2025. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

The Afipsky Oil Refinery has been a regular target of Ukrainian attacks, given its proximity to front line regions. The refinery was previously struck on Sept. 26, and twice in August.

The Afipsky refinery, located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the front line, serves as a key logistics hub for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene supplies to Russian forces.

It accounts for 2.1% of Russia's oil refining output, processing about 6.25 million tons of oil each year.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously said that Kyiv's strikes on Russia's oil sector have severely disrupted fuel supplies and logistics for Moscow's armed forces.

RussiaUkraineOil refineriesOilRussian oilKrasnodar Krai
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

