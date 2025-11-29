Ukraine reportedly strikes Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck one of southern Russia's largest oil refineries overnight on Nov. 29, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local resident purport to show a large fire emanating from the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

0:00 / 1× A purported video of a strike on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on Nov. 29, 2025. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

The Afipsky Oil Refinery has been a regular target of Ukrainian attacks, given its proximity to front line regions. The refinery was previously struck on Sept. 26, and twice in August.

The Afipsky refinery, located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the front line, serves as a key logistics hub for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene supplies to Russian forces.

It accounts for 2.1% of Russia's oil refining output, processing about 6.25 million tons of oil each year.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously said that Kyiv's strikes on Russia's oil sector have severely disrupted fuel supplies and logistics for Moscow's armed forces.