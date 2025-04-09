Zelensky: Ukraine ready for minerals deal with US, but only on equal terms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is open to signing a minerals deal with the United States, but only if it ensures equal partnership and respects Ukrainian sovereignty, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on April 9.

Zelensky said the Ukrainian government welcomes investment and cooperation in the country's mineral sector, but not at any cost.

“If this is about true partnership, then we need to talk about parity. It must be 50/50,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing this is one of the conditions that will be presented by the Ukrainian technical team during negotiations.

According to Zelensky, a prospective agreement could help modernize Ukraine's economy, rebuild the country after the war, and create jobs through joint ventures involving high-tech American companies.

The president stressed that Ukraine is ready to contribute its land and resources, but expects the U.S. to bring in technologies and capital.

Zelensky also described an exchange with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who had allegedly urged Kyiv to sign a preliminary deal immediately.

“I told him to stop tapping his finger on the contract and to speak concretely,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the proposal was not ready and some provisions contradicted Ukrainian law. “We need to create a successful story with our relations with the United States. We want to achieve success and security.”

Speaking at the EU-Ukraine Association Council press conference in Brussels, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that Ukraine is now in formal negotiations with the U.S.

Shmyhal highlighted that Ukraine has “clear red lines” that cannot be crossed. The first is adherence to the Ukrainian constitution, and second, the deal must align with Ukraine’s eurointegration and relevant obligations, as well as fully comply with international law.

“Ukraine is forming a special delegation on the technical level. We also cooperate with international law companies and will send our delegation to the United States at the end of this week,” the Prime Minister said.

The latest version of the Ukraine-U.S. minerals deal reportedly grants the United States extensive control over Ukraine’s natural resources through a joint investment fund. The agreement has been framed by the Trump administration as vital to Ukraine’s path to peace, yet it offers no specific security commitments in return for access to strategic resources.

A framework version of the agreement was scheduled to be signed during Zelensky’s visit to Washington on February 28. Ukraine’s Cabinet approved the draft and designated either First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko or Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha as signatories.

However, the plan collapsed after a tense Oval Office dispute involving Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance. Zelensky left the White House without signing the agreement.