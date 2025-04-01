Ukraine received new minerals deal draft on March 28, talks with US ongoing, FM confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received the text of the U.S.'s expanded deal on mineral resources on March 28 and carried out the first round of consultations with U.S. partners, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 1.

"Ukraine was ready to sign the previously developed framework agreement. Now we have received a proposal for development and a new text of the agreement," Sybiha said at a press conference.

"I confirm that we have begun consultations with the United States on the text of the agreement. Ukraine is determined to conclude a document that would meet the interests of both countries."

The statement confirms earlier comments made by the Kyiv Independent's source in the Presidential Office, who said that work on the deal is ongoing and that the first round of talks took place on March 28.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on March 30, U.S. President Donald Trump accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of wanting to back out of the deal and claimed Kyiv wants to link the agreement to NATO membership.

"We are not tying (the minerals deal to NATO), it's a misunderstanding," the Kyiv Independent's source commented.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent)

According to Sybiha, Ukraine would benefit from the presence of U.S. businesses, as this would contribute to the country's security infrastructure.

The latest version of the deal reportedly grants the U.S. unprecedented control over Ukraine's natural resources through a joint investment.

The Trump administration has touted the minerals deal as an essential part of Ukraine's path to peace but has failed to offer concrete security guarantees in exchange for broad access to resources.

Ukrainian media also reported that the agreement could contradict efforts to join the EU due to severe restrictions on Ukraine's economic sovereignty. Zelensky said he would not sign a deal endangering Ukraine's EU accession.

Kyiv and Washington were set to sign an earlier version of the agreement on Feb. 28, but the plan fell apart after a heated Oval Office dispute between Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.