Zelensky speaks with Pope as Russia steps up attacks instead of Easter ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Pope Leo XIV on April 3 as Russia launched a mass drone and missile attack against Ukrainian cities, deploying hundreds of drones.

The conversation took place amid Kyiv's proposal for an Easter ceasefire, which Ukraine says Moscow has effectively rejected while intensifying strikes.

"There is not a single moment of peace for our people, and this is Russia's response to our proposal for an Easter ceasefire," Zelensky said following the call.

"In fact, the Russians have only intensified their attacks and, instead of silence in the skies, are carrying out an Easter escalation. This is definitely something that cannot be ignored."

Zelensky briefed the Pope on the peace negotiations process. He also expressed gratitude for the Vatican's assistance in returning abducted Ukrainian children and for humanitarian aid.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region. Zelensky added that Ukraine would welcome an apostolic visit from the pontiff.

"I wish His Holiness and the faithful celebrating Easter this Sunday a blessed holiday and peace. We would be delighted to welcome His Holiness to Ukraine on an apostolic visit," he said.

Ukraine's proposal for a temporary Easter ceasefire was effectively dismissed by Moscow earlier this week. On March 30, Zelensky said Kyiv was ready to implement a truce during the Easter holidays and open to various formats, including a full halt in hostilities.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Zelensky's remarks did not constitute a "clear initiative," adding that Russia is not interested in temporary ceasefires and instead seeks what it calls a comprehensive peace agreement.

Since assuming the papacy last year, Pope Leo XIV has called for "a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and offered to host negotiations at the Vatican. Zelensky has supported the proposal, while Russian officials have rejected the initiative.

Before becoming pope, Leo XIV criticized Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.