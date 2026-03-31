Russia rejects Ukraine's Easter ceasefire proposal

Ukraine's proposal for a temporary Easter ceasefire was effectively rejected by Moscow, underscoring Russia's continued unwillingness to agree even to short-term pauses in fighting.

On March 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv is ready to implement a ceasefire during the Easter holidays. Speaking to journalists, he stressed that Ukraine supports any pathway to ending the war that does not compromise its sovereignty.

He added that Ukraine is prepared for "any formats" of ceasefire, including a full halt in hostilities or more limited arrangements, and confirmed openness to a holiday truce.

Zelensky also dismissed concerns that Russia could use a brief pause to regroup militarily, arguing that a short-term ceasefire would not allow Moscow to significantly strengthen its battlefield position.

The following day, the Kremlin rejected the initiative.

In comments published by Russian state-controlled media TASS, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Zelensky's statement did not constitute a "clear initiative," effectively dismissing the proposal.

Peskov said Russia is not interested in temporary ceasefires, and instead demanded that Kyiv pursue what Moscow describes as a comprehensive peace agreement.

The latest round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. took place on Feb. 16. A follow-up meeting planned for late February — later rescheduled for early March — was postponed shortly before Washington launched strikes on Iran.

Ukraine maintains that freezing the current front line represents the most realistic basis for a ceasefire. Russia continues to insist that Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Donbas as a precondition for any agreement — a demand Kyiv has rejected.

At the same time, the U.S. has indicated it is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine only once a comprehensive peace deal is reached — effectively linking such commitments to resolving the territorial dispute, including the question of Donbas.

Zelensky, however, maintained that U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have not reached a dead end.