Pope Leo sends 80 generators, thousands of medicines to Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Pope Leo XIV (R) in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, on Dec. 09, 2025. (Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV has sent 80 electric generators and thousands of medical supplies to Ukraine, to help civilians cope with the effects of freezing winter temperatures and constant attacks, the Vatican announced on Feb. 9.

The aid was arranged in response to appeals from bishops who warned of mounting difficulties caused by Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure and subzero temperatures across the country.

Three trucks carrying the generators and medical supplies departed from the Basilica of Saint Sophia in Rome and have already arrived in Fastiv and Kyiv, areas heavily affected by recent strikes.

Alongside the generators, thousands of medicines were delivered, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, supplements, and melatonin, which Vatican officials said is in high demand as Ukrainians struggle with stress and sleep deprivation amid ongoing attacks.

The Vatican added that preparations are underway to send another shipment of medicines and food, with distribution coordinated through parish networks across Ukraine.

Since assuming the papacy last year, Pope Leo has called for "a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and has offered to host peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow at the Vatican.

Zelensky has expressed support for such an initiative, while Russian officials have thus far rejected the proposal.

Before becoming pope, Leo XIV denounced Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine while serving as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru.

Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

