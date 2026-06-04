KI logo
Politics

Hungary could host Ukraine-Russia peace talks, Magyar says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Hungary could host Ukraine-Russia peace talks, Magyar says
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar ahead of a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on June 3, 2026. (Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

Hungary could host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar told German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine in an interview published June 3.

"Hungary cannot play the decisive role here; that's a matter for the major powers. We can provide diplomatic and humanitarian aid, and Hungary could also be a venue for negotiations," Magyar said.

Magyar's predecessor, Viktor Orban, was open to hosting U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin months earlier in a planned summit that was ultimately scrapped.

Orban was widely regarded as one of the most Russia-friendly leaders in Europe. Meanwhile, Magyar campaigned on a more pro-European platform, taking a tougher stance toward Moscow.

"In Ukraine, everything is truly at stake now. Many people are dying, and it is possible that this country will lose part of its territory. Therefore, Ukraine needs genuine, enforceable international guarantees," Magyar said.

Magyar noted that potential security guarantees should not mirror the outcome of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum that saw the U.S., U.K., and Russia guarantee that economic and military means to attack Ukraine would not be used.

"In 1994, there was already the famous Budapest Memorandum, in which, among others, the U.S. and the major powers guaranteed Ukraine's independence and integrity. These promises, however, have not been kept, because empty slogans are of little use.

As Russia's war against Ukraine continues, peace talks have stalled. Kyiv has insisted that a ceasefire be enacted along the current fighting positions, and Moscow has demanded that Ukraine withdraw from the remainder of the Donbas region under Kyiv's control.

read also

Ukraine-Hungary agreement on minorities clears way for EU accession next steps
Ukraine hopes newly unblocked EU fund could plug air defense gap
HungaryPeter MagyarBudapest memorandum
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, June 4
Wednesday, June 3
 (Updated:  )
Update: Zelensky threatens to fire officials for delays in Patriot missile supplies.

"Unfortunately, as of today, even the legal groundwork for this contract has yet to be completed," Zelensky added. "I have set a final deadline: one week for all preparatory steps. I expect a report on Friday — either there is clarity on implementing our Patriot agreement, or there will be serious personnel decisions."

Show More

Editors' Picks