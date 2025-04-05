Zelensky: Russia must be held accountable for everything it has done

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address “that Russia must be held accountable for everything it has done.”

The statement comes after Russia's missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on April 4 killed 19 people, including nine children, according to local authorities. Seventy four were reportedly injured.

“Russian ballistics down a street in an ordinary city, into a residential area, and after that strike, an additional strike with drones. And another person died, and more were injured,” Zelensky said.

“We need to put pressure on them there — really put pressure, don't waste time on empty talk — to end this war.”

The U.S. and Ukraine agreed to a full ceasefire on March 11 but Russia rejected it.

Instead, Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. agreed on March 25 to a partial truce covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

However, the Kremlin has blocked the partial ceasefire as well, saying that the Black Sea truce would take effect only after some sanctions against Russia are lifted. Russia and Ukraine have also accused each other of violating the ban on energy infrastructure strikes.

The U.S., so far, had declined to put pressure on Russia to force Moscow into a ceasefire.

"Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih," U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on X following a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4. "This is why the war must end."

Zelensky took issue with Brink's refusal to denounce Russia for the strike, which included an Iskander ballistic missile with cluster munition touching down on a playground in Zelensky's hometown.

"Unpleasantly surprising," Zelensky said.