US embassy's response to Russia's Kryvyi Rih attack 'unpleasantly surprising,' Zelensky says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Embassy to Ukraine's response to Russia's attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on April 4, which killed 19 people and injured 68, was "unpleasantly surprising," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 5.

"Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih," U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on X following a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4. "This is why the war must end."

Zelensky took issue with Brink's refusal to denounce Russia for the strike, which included an Iskander ballistic missile with cluster munition touching down on a playground in Zelensky's hometown.

"Unfortunately, the response from the U.S. Embassy is surprisingly disappointing — such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction. They are afraid to even say the word 'Russian' when speaking about the missile that murdered children," Zelensky tweeted in response. "We must pressure Russia — the one choosing to kill children instead of choosing a ceasefire."

A roster of European leaders have already denounced the attack on Kryvyi Rih. Many in NATO are likewise trying to amplify pressure on the Kremlin to sign on to the ceasefire agreement that Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to earlier in March.