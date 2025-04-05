The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ballistic missile, Russian airstrike, Kryvyi Rih, Volodymyr Zelensky, Bridget Brink
Edit post

US embassy's response to Russia's Kryvyi Rih attack 'unpleasantly surprising,' Zelensky says.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2025 4:10 PM 1 min read
Second Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 set a fire in a residential area, killing a woman in her home and injuring at least five civilians. (State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Embassy to Ukraine's response to Russia's attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on April 4, which killed 19 people and injured 68, was "unpleasantly surprising," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 5.

"Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih," U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on X following a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4. "This is why the war must end."

Zelensky took issue with Brink's refusal to denounce Russia for the strike, which included an Iskander ballistic missile with cluster munition touching down on a playground in Zelensky's hometown.

"Unfortunately, the response from the U.S. Embassy is surprisingly disappointing — such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction. They are afraid to even say the word 'Russian' when speaking about the missile that murdered children," Zelensky tweeted in response. "We must pressure Russia — the one choosing to kill children instead of choosing a ceasefire."

A roster of European leaders have already denounced the attack on Kryvyi Rih. Many in NATO are likewise trying to amplify pressure on the Kremlin to sign on to the ceasefire agreement that Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to earlier in March.

European leaders condemn Russia’s deadly attack on Kryvyi Rih
“Another reckless Russian attack struck a crowded residential area... Russia continues to destroy Ukraine, no interest in peace,” European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas wrote on X.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.